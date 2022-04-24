Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while receiving the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday said he would miss the legendary singer, whom he called elder sister, on Rakhi. "Lata Didi was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won`t be here," PM Modi said after receiving the award.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year. He added that Lata Mangeshkar`s voice enthralled the audience for over 80 years.

According to PM Modi, Lata Ji was like an embodiment of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. "Lata Ji was a melodious rendition of `Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat`. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji`s voice is the same in every language," said PM Modi.

Stating that Lata Mangeshkar`s voice instils "rashtra bhakti" among the people, he said, "Music fills you with bravery. Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and instil a sense of duty. We are all fortunate that we have seen this power of music in the form of Lata Didi," he added.

"She gave voice to India, even before its Independence. The 75-year journey of the country was always linked to her `sur`. Our entire nation is grateful for the contribution of the Mangeshkar family. Apart from singing, the spirit of `rashtra bhakti` that was within her, was due to her father," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that people consider Lata Mangeshkar as an image of Maa Saraswati for her contribution to the world of music. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

PM Modi lamented that Lata Didi`s journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Modi received the award on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend`s father.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

