Will Modi-Led NDA Government Complete Full Term? Prashant Kishor Says Longevity Depends On....

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is dependent on Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP for its survival. The opposition is well aware of the poll arithmetic and even INDIA Bloc leaders have claimed that the Modi 3.0 won't complete its full term. Now, political analyst and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor says that the declining popularity of the BJP and the Modi government depends on several factors for survival.

"It is clear that the popularity and power of Modi ji and this (NDA) government has decreased. The longevity would depend on the elections in 9 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 2-2.5 years. If results are against BJP then questions will definitely be raised about the stability of the government. If the BJP performs well in these states, then its power will remain," said Kishor.

Talking about the BJP and JD(U) tie-up, Kishor said that even the BJP workers know that they cannot win the polls on the face of Nitish Kumar. "In Bihar, the BJP has lacklustre leadership, neither they have a face in the state nor they are putting any efforts. No one is talking about them. They have surrendered their leadership before Nitish Kumar. Every worker of the BJP is aware that they cannot win the polls in the name of Nitish Kumar," said Kishor.

The Jan Suraaj founder further hinted that the BJP is locked in a tricky situation in Bihar. "BJP's compulsion is that they cannot remove Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister as they have to run a government (with Nitish Kumar's support) in Delhi. They also know that they cannot win elections in Bihar with Nitish as the Chief Minister. They are aware of the problems with the Bihar government but cannot do anything," said Kishor.

Jan Suraaj has also announced to contest the Bihar polls, scheduled to be held in November 2025. The BJP will contest the poll in alliance with the LJP and JDU while the Congress will go into the polls with the RJD and the CPIM. There are 243 assembly seats in Bihar assembly and the majority mark is 122.