Will Modi Return As Prime Minister For Third Time? US Political Scientist Makes Shocking Poll Prediction

The Lok Sabha elections are just two weeks away from culmination and the anticipations are already high with both the BJP and the Congress claiming to have gained majority in the first five phases. While the BJP claimed to have crossed 300 seats so far, the Congress claimed that the BJP may not win more than 150 seats and the INDIA bloc will form a government when the results are announced early next month. Amid these claims by both alliances, a US-based political research analyst has made a shocking claim about the Indian Parliamentary poll results, which will be out on June 4.

Global political risk consultant Ian Bremmer claimed that the BJP may win 305 (+/-10) seats. Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group, told NDTV that his firm's research shows that the BJP may win 295-315 seats. Talking about the general elections, Bremmer made a big remark saying that only the Indian parliamentary polls currently look consistent and stable given the global uncertainties including the US and the UK elections.

The BJP led by Narendra Modi had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while it increased its seat tally to 303 in the 2019 polls. Narendra Modi has set a target of 370 seats for the BJP and over 400 for the NDA bloc. On the other hand, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi predicted less than 200 seats for the NDA.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and so far, 428 seats out of the 543 have gone to the polls. Voting for the 115 seats will be held in the next two phases while the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Besides the Parliamentary polls, assembly elections for two states - Odisha and Andhra Pradesh - were also held and their results will be announced along with the Lok Sabha polls.