Will NEET PG 2023 be Postponed? Check Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya's big Statement

NEET PG 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, gave this statement in the Lok Sabha today, February 10, 2023. According to sources, the Health Minister announced that the exam would not be rescheduled in order to avoid future disruptions in the academic calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctor organizations such as the Indian Medical Association and the Federation of All India Medical Association, as well as NEET PG candidates, have been lobbying for a two to three-month delay in the NEET PG 2023 exam. They have requested a postponement in order to shorten the time between the announcement of the results and the counseling process. The internship date had already been extended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW, from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Mandaviya further claimed that the exam would not be rescheduled.

“The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “It is important to prevent delays caused due to COVID-19 and hence I have informed the students delegation about why the exam will not be rescheduled,” he stated further.

Earlier, according to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. Also, a group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants, held a protest at the Jantar Mantar Road on Tuesday, demanding the postponement of exams scheduled for early March.

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences has reopened the registration session for applicants as of today, February 9, 2023. In response to candidates' requests, the deadline for completing internships for the purpose of eligibility has been extended to August 11, 2023 for NEET PG.

The NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had already extended the deadline for PG and MDS students to complete their internships to June 30, 2023. The registration period will reopen on February 10, 2023, and will last through February 12, 2023.