NITIN GADKARI

'Will Not Compromise With My Ideology': Nitin Gadkari On 'Offers To Become PM' Remark

Gadkari made the statement at the India Today conclave when asked if he could divulge details about his earlier remark that an opposition party leader had offered support if he was ready to take up the post of PM.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 07:58 AM IST|Source: PTI
'Will Not Compromise With My Ideology': Nitin Gadkari On 'Offers To Become PM' Remark File Photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he had received offers to become prime minister "multiple times" before and after Lok Sabha polls.

Gadkari made the statement at the India Today conclave when asked if he could divulge details about his earlier remark that an opposition party leader had offered support if he was ready to take up the post of PM.

"I have received such an offer multiple times, even before the (Lok Sabha) election and afterwards," he said.

When the interviewers sought to know if Gadkari had received offers to become PM after the Lok Sabha results in June, the senior BJP leader evaded the query and said he was leaving it to the mediapersons to decipher.

"I will not compromise with my ideology. There was no question of accepting the offer. It is not my aim to become prime minister. I am living my ideology with my conviction," he asserted.

