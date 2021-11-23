Will not join hands with BJP again: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Hoshiarpur: Sukhbir Singh Badal, chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, one of Punjab’s biggest political parties on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) said that his party’s alliance with BSP is strong and he will not join hands with ex-partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We have a firm alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)," he said while replying to a question asked in a media address at Chabbewal.

Years-long alliance between BJP and Akali Dal came to an end last year over the implementation of the three controversial farm laws that triggered nationwide outrage and the latter has been on the forefront in it.

The Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the farm laws were implemented.

However, while addressing the media, the SAD chief was also asked to comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promises ahead of Punjab polls.

To this, Badal said the AAP chief should implement these in Delhi first.

"First, he should give permanent jobs to teachers, who were on contract there, and then give a guarantee of permanent jobs to them in Punjab. By giving false guarantees, Kejriwal cannot befool the people of the state," he said.

Badal also alleged that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh did not fulfil promises made to the people of the state before the last assembly elections and now present Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was making tall promises.

Badal alleged that both Kejriwal and Channi were lying to the people of the state and making false promises.

"Kejriwal must prove his sincerity by first implementing the promises he's making in Punjab in his own state, otherwise, Punjabis will not believe him. Why has he not given an allowance to women, 300 units of free power and also regularised jobs in Delhi," he questioned

Now, the Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled for next year and are expected to witness a close contest between the ruling Congress, BSP-SAD, AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV