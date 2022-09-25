'Will not tolerate': Shinde on 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan raised during PFI protest in Pune

New Delhi: Hours after a video surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (September 24, 2022) said such slogans will not be tolerated in the state. Taking to his official Twitter account, Shinde condemned the pro-Pakistan slogan raised by "anti-social elements".

"The police will take appropriate action against them. Such slogans will not be tolerated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he tweeted in Marathi.

पुण्यात ज्या समाजकंटकांनी पाकिस्तान झिंदाबादचे नारे दिले त्या प्रवृत्तीचा करावा तेवढा निषेध कमीच आहे. पोलीस यंत्रणा त्यांच्याविरोधात योग्य ती कारवाई करेलच, पण शिवरायांच्या भूमीत असले नारे अजिबात सहन केले जाणार नाहीत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 24, 2022

He also told reporters that "this is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" and that "no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad".

"It is a state of patriots. Our government has taken it seriously," Shinde said.

#WATCH | "This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots. Our govt has taken it seriously," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans heard during PFI protest in Pune pic.twitter.com/ZCPzYYcJ9j September 24, 2022

Those indulged in 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering will not be spared: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, said that those who indulged in "Pakistan Zindabad" sloganeering will not be spared.

"If anyone raises a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Maharashtra or in India, then that person will not be spared and action will be taken against them. We will find them out wherever they may be and will take action against them," Fadnavis said.

The video shows that the slogan was raised a couple of times when the PFI activists were being bundled into a police vehicle as part of their detention during the protest held on Friday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune City where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids against their outfit. Some cadres were detained by Police; they were arrested this morning. pic.twitter.com/XWEx2utZZm September 24, 2022

The PFI had organised the protest outside the district collector's office to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists. During the protest, the police detained around 40 protesters.

(With agency inputs)