NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

'Will not tolerate': Shinde on 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan raised during PFI protest in Pune

"Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

'Will not tolerate': Shinde on 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan raised during PFI protest in Pune

New Delhi: Hours after a video surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (September 24, 2022) said such slogans will not be tolerated in the state. Taking to his official Twitter account, Shinde condemned the pro-Pakistan slogan raised by "anti-social elements".

"The police will take appropriate action against them. Such slogans will not be tolerated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he tweeted in Marathi.

He also told reporters that "this is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" and that "no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad". 

"It is a state of patriots. Our government has taken it seriously," Shinde said.

Those indulged in 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering will not be spared: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, said that those who indulged in "Pakistan Zindabad" sloganeering will not be spared.

"If anyone raises a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Maharashtra or in India, then that person will not be spared and action will be taken against them. We will find them out wherever they may be and will take action against them," Fadnavis said.

The video shows that the slogan was raised a couple of times when the PFI activists were being bundled into a police vehicle as part of their detention during the protest held on Friday.

The PFI had organised the protest outside the district collector's office to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists. During the protest, the police detained around 40 protesters.

(With agency inputs)

