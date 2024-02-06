Dehradun, Uttarakhand - The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has ignited a passionate debate among political circles. Today, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament ST Hasan expressed his reservations regarding the bill, emphasizing that its acceptance would hinge on its alignment with the principles outlined in the Quran.

Concerns Raised by SP MP

ST Hasan articulated his concerns, asserting that if the UCC contradicts the guidance given in the Quran, it will not receive their endorsement. However, he made it clear that if the UCC is in harmony with the Quranic principles, they would not object to its implementation. This perspective stems from the BJP's commitment to introduce the UCC, a promise made during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Given the BJP's dominant presence in the state, the bill's passage is anticipated to be swift and unchallenged.

Respect for Diverse Customs and Traditions

The SP MP drew attention to the fact that although laws pertaining to triple talaq are already in existence, compliance has been lacking. He emphasized the diverse and religiously pluralistic nature of India, where each community adheres to its own customs and traditions. Hasan cited examples of differing marriage and funeral rituals among Hindus and Muslims, underlining the importance of respecting and preserving these practices.

UCC's Implications

Once enacted, the UCC will supersede the existing Personal Laws governing matters such as marriage and divorce. The BJP, holding a substantial majority in the state assembly, is optimistic about the bill's passage. As Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the bill, resounding slogans of support echoed within the assembly.

Key Provisions Regarding Marriage

The UCC stipulates that neither the groom nor the bride should have a living spouse at the time of marriage.

The bill does not impose restrictions on marriage customs and rituals.

Sections 33 and 34 of the bill grant both spouses the right to maintenance and allowances.

Mandatory marriage registration is a provision aimed at enabling access to government schemes.

Congress' Stance

The Congress party has not adopted an outright opposition to the UCC. Instead, they have raised concerns about the bill's presentation in the assembly. Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya called for adequate time to review the draft before implementation. However, the government is eager to expedite the bill's passage, citing procedural rules.

This development occurs during the second day of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly session, with proceedings adjourned until 2 PM. The Assembly Speaker approved Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya's request for additional time to scrutinize the UCC draft before its implementation.