Will Pakistani 'Bhabhi' Seema Haider Be Sent Back To Pakistan? UP CM Yogi Adityanath Replies

NEW DELHI: Amid intense chatter over Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India via Nepal to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena – a greater Noida resident - whom she met while playing the PUBG online mobile game, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his first reaction to what is being called as ‘cross-border case of love.’

Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Yogi was asked to respond to speculations that Seema Haider’s case is a case of ‘reverse love jihad. Responding to it, CM Yogi, “It is a matter related to two countries. Security agencies are looking into the matter. Whatever report will be given by them, a decision will be considered on the basis of it.”

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Love Story

For the unversed, Seema Haider claims to have met her Indian partner, who she married in Nepal, in a private chatroom while playing the online mobile game PUBG in 2020. Their friendship over PubG and then over WhatsApp conversations blossomed into love to the extent that she crossed borders along with her four children and travelled to Nepal in March this year to spend a week with Sachin Meena in a hotel room in Kathmandu.

In May this year, she travelled from Karachi to Dubai and then to Nepal before sneaking into India illegally. Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested by the authorities for an illegal stay in India on July 4 and were granted bail by a local court three days later.

Since then, the Pakistani Bhabhi has been grabbing media headlines and has given numerous interviews to TV news channels dismissing claims of being a 'Pakistani spy'.

Don't Want To Go Back To Pakistan: Seema Haider

Speaking exclusively to Zee Media, Seema Haider claimed that she is an ordinary woman and not a terrorist and wants to live in India forever. She also claimed that she does not want to return to Pakistan where “death is awaiting” her. Amid all this, the owner of a hotel in Nepal’s Kathmandu, where the two stayed in March, claimed that the pair booked a room under fake names.

The mystery surrounding Seema Haider, who is now being referred to as Pakistani ‘Bhabhi’, has further deepened in the wake of shocking revelations being made by the UP ATS and other intelligence agencies on the basis of her intense grilling regarding her ‘undetected’ journey from Pakistan to India via Nepal.

Seema Haider, who is under investigation for illegally entering India and staying with her Noida-based Indian partner Sachin Meena, has also filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu, seeking Indian citizenship. According to media reports, in her mercy plea to President Murmu, filed through a lawyer AP Singh, Seema Haider has pleaded that she should be granted Indian citizenship on the grounds of her marriage with an Indian citizen – Sachin Meena.

‘I Am India’s Daughter-In-Law Now, Should Be Allowed To Stay Here’

Claiming that she is now the daughter-in-law of India, Seema Haider has sought permission from the government to stay in India. In her petition, she claimed that she is deeply influenced by Indian culture and traditions. She has also stated that she has fully embraced Hinduism and trying her best to learn the Indian culture, customs and traditions. Her petition to the President comes at a time when she is under investigation over her illegal entry into India and her suspected links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

IB Seeks More Info From SSB, UP Police

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorism squad (UP-ATS) and central agencies have intensified their probe against Seema Haider. The central intelligence agency – IB – has sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi. A senior official confirmed that the central agencies, which got alerted about Seema Haider, have asked for detailed reports from SSB and UP Police.