New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed confidence that the mass contact programme 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will help in "rejuvenating" the party. Sonia Gandhi's message comes as party leader and her son, Rahul Gandhi, kicked off the second day of the campaign with a foot march - or 'Padyatra' - in Kanyakumari’s Agasteeswaram.

In a message at the launch of the 3,570 km yatra, which was read by Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik, Sonia said she regrets that she cannot be present in person on the "momentous evening". Currently, Sonia is abroad for a medical check-up.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a historic moment for the Congress. The Padyatra will play a decisive role in the Congress' rejuvenation. It is going to be a transformational moment in the history of Indian politics," the party chief was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Those who cannot be physically present will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in thought and spirit. Come, let's take a pledge to move forward united,” Sonia added.

About ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

Senior leaders including party MPs KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others participated in `Padyatra` along with Rahul Gandhi. Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications said that it is a Bharat Jodo Yatra to combat the divisive politics of BJP, to awaken the country to dangers faced by India because of economic inequalities, because of social polarisation and because of political centralisation.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

