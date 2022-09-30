Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Congress President election? Sonia Gandhi adds FUEL to the discussion after THIS

Speculation continues on the candidates for the Congress Presidential election. Now on Thursday, the name of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came into the discussion. Although nothing has been said officially by Priyanka or the party till now, the meeting with interim president Sonia Gandhi has given fuel to the discussions. Friday is the last day to file nominations for the election of the party president. According to sources, Sonia had reached Priyanka's residence on Thursday. It is reported that the party president stayed there for about an hour. According to reports, there are discussions in party circles about the pressure being put on Priyanka to contest the elections. The special thing is that, whether it is the political developments in Rajasthan or the search for a candidate for the Congress President's election, the party general secretary seems to be away from these matters at the moment.

However, former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi is in no mood to take over the reins of the party this time.There are reports that even after being told by many leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he has refused to contest the elections. News agency ANI had quoted sources as saying that Rahul wants to hand over the top post of the party to a non-Gandhi and hence he is not allowing Priyanka Gandhi to nominate either.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque had appealed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over as the party president. She had argued that she was the daughter-in-law of the Vadra family and hence she was not a direct member of the Gandhi family. He tweeted, "As Rahul Gandhi is refusing to be the President of Congress again, in my opinion, Priyanka Gandhi is the best candidate. Being the daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, she is no longer a member of the Gandhi family as per Indian tradition."

The meeting of leaders took place at the residence of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday evening. According to ANI, the sources said that the leaders discussed the situation regarding the election of Congress President and these leaders will meet again. Chances are being raised that a leader of the group may file for a nomination for the post of party president on Friday. Former Union Minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda were present at this meeting. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot has distanced himself from the election of the President. He took this decision after meeting Sonia on Thursday. Here, on Friday, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh are preparing to file their nominations. September 30 is the last date for nominations.