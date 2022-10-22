'Will PULL OUT your teeth, IF...': Mamata Banerjee's top minister THREATENS BJP with harsh words

The Panchayat election is knocking on the door in Bengal. However, the battle had already started before that. Political leaders are heating up the air with warnings, counter-warnings and threats. The name of the North Bengal Development Minister came up again and again to threaten the opposition with harsh words. This time, also before the Panchayat polls, threats and warnings continued in North Bengal.

Threatens to Pull Out Teeth

The former Trinamool (TMC) district president of Cooch Behar Partha Pratim Roy and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha have threatened to pull out the teeth of the opposition. Trinamool leaders visiting the party's Bijaya Sammilani in Bhetaguri, Dinhata said, "We will pull out your teeth, if you continue to do the politics of bombs and guns." This is how former President of Cooch Behar Trinamool Congress Parthapratim Roy threatened the opposition. On the other hand, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha also threatened the opposition. The Trinamool MLA from Dinhata threatened to pull out the teeth of the opposition if they resort to the politics of terror. BJP all India vice president Dilip Ghosh responded to the attack in such language. He said, "Trinamool leaders are being tied up on charges of embezzlement, people will answer for it!"

Theory of Mamata Banerjee's Minister

Udayan Guha attacked the opposition on various issues before the 2018 panchayat polls. But a few days ago, Udayan admitted his mistake in the last panchayat election. He said, "The way I won, our workers could not accept it. As a result, the election of 2019 had to be defeated. This time, people themselves will vote, they will vote for the candidate they like."

But another Trinamool leader stood on the same platform and spoke in a completely different tone. Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipal Corporation and former district president of Trinamool, rose to speak after Udayan Guha. Significantly, he targeted a section of the party leaders present on the stage for the poor results in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Rabindranath Ghosh, the former president of Trinamool Congress, said, "Some people have lost us with independent candidates in the panchayat elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where victory was certain, some people stabbed the party from behind, and they are on this stage today."