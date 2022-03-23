हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi MCD polls

Will quit politics if BJP holds Delhi MCD polls on time and wins: Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections, Kejriwal said, " "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

Will quit politics if BJP holds Delhi MCD polls on time and wins: Arvind Kejriwal
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he is challenging the BJP to conduct MCD polls on time and added that the BJP is scared of losing the polls. Attacking BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections, Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will quit politics if the saffron party gets these polls conducted timely and wins them. His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies - North, East and South - in Delhi.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly. He added, "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs". "Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," Kejriwal tweeted. 

The Delhi CM and AAP supremo also said that if due to fear of losing minuscule MCD polls, BJP postpones elections, "then it'll muzzle people's voices". "We all know BJP will be wiped out in the MCD elections," insisted Kejriwal.

(With Agency inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi MCD pollsDelhi Municipal ElectionsArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Centre revokes Disaster Management Act provisions for Covid containment measures, masks to stay

Must Watch

PT5M57S

War Breaking Update: Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov's big statement, Russia can use nuclear bomb