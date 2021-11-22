Will raise Tripura violence, BSF jurisdiction with PM: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: A day before her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would raise the Tripura violence and BSF jurisdiction issues with him.

She alleged that the Biplab Deb-led Tripura government was flouting Supreme Court’s order calling for allowing all political parties to campaign in a peaceful and orderly manner in the civic body polls.

“I'm going to Delhi today as I've an appointment with the PM the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal,” said Banerjee.

"The chief minister of Tripura (Biplab Deb) and his government are defying the SC's directive. They have to reply to common people. I will appeal to the higher judiciary to act against his government as per law," she added.

She said that the BJP wants to bulldoze the federal structure of the government and that she will raise the Tripura issue everywhere.

“I'll meet the PM regarding this issue. They want to capture power and bulldoze the federal structure in the name of cooperative federalism. Tripura issue will be raised in Delhi, Mumbai, and everywhere else,” she said.

“Where's the National Human Rights Commission or the HM or (Article) 355? How many notices have been sent by the Govt of India to Tripura? They don't care about the constitution, their only obligation is to cheat people; they will be defeated ultimately,” she added.

