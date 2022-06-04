हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

Will reduce Hindu population: BJP leader slams Gujarati woman for 'marrying herself'

A Gujarati woman, Kshama Bindu, recently expressed that she wants to get married to herself in a traditional ceremony. BJP leader Sunita Shukla has commented on her decision.

Will reduce Hindu population: BJP leader slams Gujarati woman for &#039;marrying herself&#039;
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A BJP leader Sunita Shukla has criticised a Gujarati woman Kshama Bindu for deciding to 'marry herself' or indulge in 'sologamy'. In a statement to ANI, she said that Kshama will not be allowed to marry herself in a temple as it is 'against Hinduism'. Sunita also reasoned that sologamy will reduce the population of Hindus in the country. 

A 24-year-old woman recently shocked netizens with her bold decision to marry herself under Hindu rituals on June 11. Speaking to ANI about the same, she had said, "I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself."

 

Reacting to her decision, BJP leader said to ANI on June 3, "I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail."

 

"I just want to break stereotypes and inspire others to love themselves. There are people who are tired of finding love or getting divorced multiple times. Being a bisexual, I was also in love with a man and a woman in the past. But now, I want to give all the love to myself," she said as quoted by PTI.

Legal experts, however, say that sologamy does not have any legal backing in India.

"As per Indian laws, you cannot marry yourself. There has to be two persons in a marriage. Sologamy is not legal," senior High Court advocate Krishnakant Vakharia said

 (With agency inputs)

