close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
G20 summit

Will reinforce support for reformed multilateralism at Osaka G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi

In his departure statement, PM Modi said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

Will reinforce support for reformed multilateralism at Osaka G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi
Image credits: PMO@Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he would reinforce India's strong support to reformed multilateralism at the G20 Summit, crucial to preserve rule-based international order.

In his departure statement, he said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

The Prime Minister emplaned for Osaka, Japan to participate in the summit.

 

Live TV

 

''The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," PM Modi said. 

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka Summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, PM Modi said, he looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

"I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he said. 

Tags:
G20 summitOsakaJapanPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

I'm not Congress president, won't go back on my decision: Rahul Gandhi tells party MPs

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Deshhit: Know about fake ''Polished'' Brown rice