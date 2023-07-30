trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642474
'Will RWAs Speak Now?': With Legs Tied, Dog Beaten To Death By 12 SHAMELESS Youth In Ghaziabad, Police Files FIR

The video gradually went viral on social media and various animal rights WhatsApp groups, drawing widespread attention to the appalling act of cruelty.

Jul 30, 2023

In a deeply distressing incident that has caused shock and anger among animal lovers and activists, a group of individuals in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, mercilessly beat a stray dog to death based on mere rumors that it had bitten a man in the neighborhood. The horrifying act came to light after a video emerged, capturing the gruesome scene of 12 people brutally assaulting the defenseless canine with sticks.

The assault on the dog was recorded by a compassionate dog lover who witnessed the incident. The video gradually went viral on social media and various animal rights WhatsApp groups, drawing widespread attention to the appalling act of cruelty.

Ashish Sharma, an animal rights activist and lawyer, took immediate action and lodged a formal complaint with the Sihani police station, demanding justice for the innocent creature. Speaking to Zee Media, Sharma expressed his concern over the selective outrage displayed by residents' welfare associations (RWA) and individuals who claim to be animal haters when dogs bite someone. However, they remain silent when such heinous incidents occur.


Sharma asserted, "Harming any animal is a punishable offense. I have filed an FIR, and I hope that appropriate action will be taken, and the culprits will be brought to justice soon."

According to reports, the assailants had tied the dog's leg before subjecting it to the brutal beating. This shocking act has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stringent action against those responsible. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and The Indian Penal Code, 1860.

As the investigation unfolds, some of the culprits involved have been identified, and one has already been arrested. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining individuals involved in the senseless act of cruelty towards the innocent dog. The incident has ignited a collective demand for increased vigilance to safeguard the welfare of animals in our society.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder that animal abuse and cruelty cannot be tolerated. It highlights the urgent need for better awareness, education, and more robust measures to protect the voiceless and vulnerable members of our society – the animals.

Local Animal Rights activist Sunita, Ravinder Singh and Shubham gathered courage and made arrangements for the last rites of the dog.

