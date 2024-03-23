‘Will Seek Court Permission To Set Up Office For Delhi CM Kejriwal In Jail...’: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, stated on Saturday that if Arvind Kejriwal, his counterpart in Delhi, is incarcerated, the AAP will seek court approval and set up his office in the prison. He further claimed, "It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail." Mann was speaking in an interview to the PTI. He said the law says Kejriwal is permitted to continue working from jail until proven guilty. The Punjab CM said that no one can replace Arvind Kejriwal's stature in the Aam Aadmi Party, emphasising that he created the party after the anti-corruption movement.

Earlier today, during an exclusive interview with Zee News TV, CM Mann claimed that the Modi-led central government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool to target opposition parties in different states while turning a blind eye to their own actions. He also criticised the BJP, alleging that they have become arrogant and do not want AAP to participate in the elections. Mann assured that the absence of Delhi CM will not disrupt their Lok Sabha election campaign, asserting that every member of the Aam Aadmi Party embodies ‘Kejriwal.’

"Arvind Kejriwal Is As Strong As Steel"

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the CM's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, shared a heartfelt message from Arvind Kejriwal; she assured the women of Delhi that "Arvind Kejriwal is as strong as steel." Urging the AAP members to not halt the work for social welfare and public service. “Let us not harbour resentment towards BJP members because of this. They are our fellow citizens. I will return soon," conveyed Sunita Kejriwal while relaying the CM's message from jail.

On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal was sent into the custody of the ED for a period of seven days, extending until March 28. This followed his arrest by the agency in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case, which is associated with a money laundering investigation. After the Delhi CM was sent on remand, the opposition in Delhi, the BJP, has demanded his resignation.