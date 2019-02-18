हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PewDiePie

Will T-Series be able to dethrone Pewdipie? The Youtube battle intensifies

Now, it is to see if T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie as the most subscribed channel on YouTube?

Will T-Series be able to dethrone Pewdipie? The Youtube battle intensifies

New Delhi: The Indian record label, T-Series, is on a continuous fight to surpass Sweden's  PewDiePie, which has been the most subscribed channel on YouTube for the last six years. Currently, the difference in the number of subscribers between the two channels is around 19,000.

Now, it is to see if T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie as the most subscribed channel on YouTube?

If T Series is able to surpass PewDiePie, it will be the first time in six years that the Swedish channel is pushed down from the top of the list of the most subscribed channels on YouTube.

While the channel PewDiePie is run by a man named Felix Kjellberg, T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. Lead by Bhushan Kumar, the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar, the company has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

Tags:
PewDiePieT-Series
Next
Story

India rebuffs Pakistan's handshake offer with a curt Namaste at Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing: India rebuffs Pakistan's handshake offer with a curt Namaste

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close