Will Uddhav Thackeray participate in Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'?

Mumbai: Even though Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is expected to join the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress party on November 8, there has been no confirmation yet whether Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also participate in the ongoing yatra. As per NCP sources, Pawar, who has been hospitalised due to his poor health, is expected to join the Yatra a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded.

Confirming the development, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole earlier said that Pawar has accepted the invitation to be part of the nationwide march. Patole said this after attending a meeting to review the preparations for the yatra's leg in the state along with Maharashtra Congress in charge HK Patil and senior party leader KC Venugopal.

Patole also confirmed that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited but the latter is yet to confirm his presence. Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Nanded and Shegaon in Buldhana as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Though the NCP chief is in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated, he is most likely to be discharged on November 2. Releasing a statement on Twitter, the party said, “NCP National President Sharad Pawar Saheb will remain hospitalised at Breeze Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the next three days as his health is not good."

NCP also added that he will participate in party camps that will be held in Shirdi on 4-5 November. The invitation to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray is being considered as part of the Congress party’s effort to bring like-minded and non-BJP parties on a common platform to take on the Narendra Modi-powered BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra govt orders CAG probe into BMC affairs

However, amid reports of cracks appearing in the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has ordered an inquiry by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into the functioning of the civic body - BMC - and the decisions taken by it in the last two years (2020-2021 and 2021-2022), especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Government of Maharashtra orders an investigation into the affairs of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in the last two years through the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General). On 24th Aug, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced the CAG audit, in the State Assembly. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

The probe would cover the measures taken during the two pandemic years -- 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 -- and into the allegations of corruption and irregularities in awarding various contracts without tenders. These included setting up several Covid Care facilities in the city and procurement for the Jumbo field hospitals erected during the pandemic years, according to an official statement from the CMO on Monday.

The probe comes in the wake of growing clamour by several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders alleging scams in the construction of and purchases for these Covid facilities and the Jumbo hospitals. Besides this, the BMC`s land purchase deal in Dahisar-Eksar from Alpesh Ajmera of Nishalp Realties worth Rs 349 crore, which was reportedly bought by the builder from the owner's family for just Rs 2.55 crore, is also under the scanner.

Several top BMC officials, including Commissioners, had raised objections to the land deal after which the builder moved the courts and demanded Rs 900 crore, and the state government feels it is one of the biggest BMC scams that needs a thorough investigation. "The investigation is not ordered out of vendetta... It`s to get at the truth. Let the probe be completed and the real picture will emerge," Shinde told the mediapersons later.

Lauding the move, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Spokesperson Sandip Deshpande alleged that "the corruption in BMC had exceeded the lootings carried out by the banditry of K. M. Veerappan" -- the jungle criminal of south India who was shot dead in a police encounter in October 2004.

The state Congress President Nana Patole flayed the government`s decision saying those who are facing `Khokha` (slang for crore rupees) are now accusing the Opposition of corruption. The BMC has been ruled for nearly three decades by the Shiv Sena (UBT) till its term expired in early 2022, and now the elections are awaited shortly.

(With Agency Inputs)