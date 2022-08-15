New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (August 15, 2022) announced that the state government will withdraw nearly one lakh minor cases, including cases involving social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary. The announcement was made by Assam CM on the occasion of Independence Day in Guwahati.

Hoisting the national flag at the 76th Independence Day function in Guwahati, Sarma said there are about four lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary. CM Sarma informed that the government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021 will be withdrawn.

"The reduction of 1 lakh cases will help judiciary in giving special focus to pending cases related to serious crimes such as rape and murder, among others," Sarma said.

Assam government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including for social media posts, to reduce the burden on lower judiciary: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at #IndependenceDay celebrations in Guwahati#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/3yM1KauNIg — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on the occasion, he also paid homage to freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country`s interest.In an effort to inspire people and make them aware of the sacrifices that the past generations had put in, the chief minister said the state government will send 1,000 youth to visit Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands this year as part of an educational tour.

"On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, I pay homage to countless freedom fighters who sacrificed a lot for our motherland. We will send 1,000 youth to Cellular Jail this year on an educational tour to help them get inspired by the sacrifices of our freedom fighters," Sarma tweeted.

"Our freedom heroes made huge sacrifices to bring back the glory of this great nation and free its citizens. We shall forever remain indebted to them," Sarma said in another tweet.