Will Yogi Adityanath Succeed PM Narendra Modi as Next Prime Minister? Uttar Pradesh CM Says This

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 72 years old and while he is all set to lead NDA in the next year's general election, people often wonder who will succeed him if PM Modi opts out after 2029. Several names come to the fore including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the post. But is Yogi Adityanath aiming for the top post?

Talking to a news channel, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he is not a contender for any post and wishes to stay in the state only. He said that he has no desire for any post. The chief minister of one of the largest states in India said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest strength of the country. Adityanath said that a new identity has been created for the country under the leadership of PM Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that every section of the society has benefited in the last nine years from the policies of the Modi government. He said that the BJP has fulfilled the promises it made to the people. Yogi Adityanath said that now is the time to thank Prime Minister Modi for these works.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that the BJP will get a majority again in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He said that Uttar Pradesh will give more seats to the BJP in 2024 compared to the 2019 polls.

He also said that the BJP will get 300 to 315 seats on its own in the 2024 polls. On the question of Sanatan Dharma, he said that Sanatan Dharma is the soul and identity of India. He stood by his remark that Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India.

On the question of the poster boy of Hindutva, he said that he is neither soft nor hard Hindu. He said that Hindutva is never hard or soft, it's just Hindutva.

Speaking about the controversies surrounding Ramcharitmanas, he said that this issue has been brought to divert attention from development. He said that those who spread disharmony in society will not be successful as people understand their reality.