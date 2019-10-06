close

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron to be awarded unit citation by IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Varthaman is being honoured by the IAF for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down a Pakistani F-16 on February 27.

New Delhi: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron will be awarded unit citation by Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on the air force's 87th anniversary celebrations on October 8.

Varthaman is being honoured by the IAF for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down a Pakistani F-16 on February 27.

Ahead of  IAF's  87th anniversary a full dress rehearsal was held at Hindon Air Base, Ghaziabad on Sunday.

IAF has planned a lot of events to mark this occassion which includes scintillating air display by various aircraft. The airshow will commence with flag bearing skydivers of renowned AKASH GANGA Team jumping from AN-32 aircraft.

The award list in the occassion also inludes the name of Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal’s 601 Signal unit for their role in Balakot aerial strikes and for thwarting the aerial attack by Pakistan on February 27 and number 9 squadron whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot aerial strikes on February 26 during 'Operation Bandar', also to be awarded unit citation.

During the IAF's 87th anniversary celebrations on October 8, Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft will showcase its power might at the upcoming Indian Air Force Day celebrations to be held at Hindon Air Base on October 8 (Tuesday).

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who shot down F-16 jet of Pakistan Air Force recently made news for flying a sortie in MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Pathankot, Punjab with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa .

