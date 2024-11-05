Winter Session Of Parliament To Commence From Nov 25, End On December 20: Govt

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, announced on Tuesday that the Winter Session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and continue until December 20.

Rijiju shared a post on X and said, "President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)."

Union Minister also noted that on November 26 (Constitution Day), the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

The government plans to prioritize the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is currently being examined by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), during the upcoming Winter Session. Additionally, there is a possibility that the government may introduce the One Nation, One Election Bill during this session.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that his government is working towards implementing the One Nation, One Poll initiative, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.

However, the Congress has rejected the proposal for One Nation, One Election, asserting that the Prime Minister must take all parties in Parliament into confidence before moving forward with this issue.

