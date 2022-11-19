Winter Session of Parliament to start from December 7 for 23 days

New Delhi: This year's Winter Session of Parliament will take place from December 7 to December 29, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The upcoming Winter Session will have a total of 17 working days. "Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate," the Union Minister said in a Twitter post. Because of the deaths of sitting members, the first day of the upcoming session is likely to be postponed. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party, was among the sitting MPs who died recently. According to sources, the session is likely to convene without any major Covid-induced restrictions because Covid numbers have decreased significantly and most members and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are fully vaccinated.

This will be the first session in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha's chairman, will preside over proceedings in the Upper House. The government will prepare a list of bills to be considered during the upcoming session, while the opposition will insist on a debate on pressing issues.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.During the session, six Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Seven Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 bills by the Rajya Sabha during the last session. One Bill was withdrawn. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was 5. During the last session, 5 short-term duration discussions were placed including price rise in both Houses. The productivity of the Lok Sabha was approximately 48 per cent and that of the Rajya Sabha 44 per cent.

(with ANI inputs)