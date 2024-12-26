Shimla, Srinagar Shiver Amid Cold Wave But Tourists Miss 'White Christmas’

New Delhi: North India is grappling with a severe cold wave, which continued on Wednesday, although tourists in popular destinations like Srinagar and Shimla were left disappointed as they could not witness the highly anticipated ‘white Christmas’.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3°C, while Tabo in Himachal Pradesh was the coldest place, with temperatures dropping to minus 10.6°C. Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the closure of 226 roads, including three national highways, according to officials. The region is experiencing a severe cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping several notches in areas like Jot, which saw 10 cm of snow in the past 24 hours.

Cold weather also affected states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, Christmas Day saw a maximum temperature of 22.4°C, two degrees above the season's average. The minimum temperature in the national capital was 8.4°C, which is 1.5°C below normal.

Cold Wave In Kashmir Valley

Kashmir's temperatures dropped further, with many areas experiencing intense cold. Several water bodies, including Dal Lake, froze over, and water supply lines were disrupted. The Met office predicts a further dip of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

A tourist from Jammu, shared her experience to PTI, "We felt good, we enjoyed a lot. There is no danger, people live together with brotherhood and we celebrated Christmas." However, she expressed disappointment over the lack of snowfall, adding, "It is colder. Kashmir used to have white Christmas and it was great, but this year, there has been no snowfall in Srinagar and people are facing difficulties. We pray for a good snowfall."

Except for Gulmarg, temperatures dropped across other weather stations in Kashmir. The region is currently in the middle of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest winter period, which began on December 21. During this time, Kashmir is experiencing below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures.

Gulmarg, known for its skiing resorts, recorded a low of minus 6.6°C, slightly higher than the previous night's minus 7.4°C. However, tourists in Srinagar expressed disappointment over not seeing snow on Christmas Day, as the city has had no snowfall so far this season.

(With PTI inputs)