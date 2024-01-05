Winter Vacation Extended Till Jan 13 In Jaipur, Sikar For Classes 1 To 8

New Delhi: In the wake of intense cold weather, the winter break for kids in Classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur and Sikar districts of Rajasthan has been extended until January 13. With January 14 being a Sunday and January 15 being a holiday for Makar Sankranti in Jaipur, schools in the district will resume on January 16. Meanwhile, in Sikar, schools are set to reopen on January 15.

The minimum temperature has reached below 5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. The district administration on Thursday extended the winter vacation of students from Classes 1 to 8 by eight days.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Chandra Rajpurohit issued an order in this regard and said that the weather will continuously fluctuate for the next one week.

Considering the changing weather conditions, the winter vacation period is extended till January 13. However, during this period the pre-scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action will be taken against schools that disobey the government's rules.

Earlier the Rajasthan government had declared 13 days winter holidays starting from December 24, 2023.