Winter Vacations: Delhi Schools Closed For Classes Nursery To 5 Amid Severe Cold

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced the closure of schools for nursery to class 5 amid severe cold conditions in the national capital. The AAP minister took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the extension of winter vacations for primary classes until January 12. "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," wrote Atishi.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education released an order announcing the extension of Winter Vacation for all Government, Government-aided, and Unaided Recognised Private Schools until January 10, citing the extreme cold wave and the yellow alert issued by the IMD. However, the order was later withdrawn, stating that the "order was issued incorrectly."

Meanwhile, several other cities, including Lucknow, Noida, and Jaipur, across the country, have extended winter vacations in schools for primary and pre-primary classes amid the bone-chilling winter. The timings of the schools for senior classes have also been changed in the wake of the cold weather.

The national capital is reeling under cold weather, and the India Meteorological Department has forecasted further severe cold day conditions. According to the IMD's weather bulletin, severe cold day conditions coupled with the presence of very dense fog will persist in Delhi-NCR during the next 2 days. Fresh spells of rain are also likely in Northwest and Central India from January 8 to 10.