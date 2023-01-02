Cold wave grips north India, winter vacations extended in schools in THESE states

New Year’s eve was all about love, happiness, and enthusiasm, and that is exactly how India welcomed 2023. However, chilly winter mornings and cold waves were witnessed in many states across the country. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the District Magistrate (DM) issued an order on Sunday extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step has been taken keeping in view the student's interests and health. The order was immediately made available to all schools through WhatsApp so that parents could be informed on time. "Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured," DM Anuj Singh stated.

Winter vacations extended in schools of Gorakhpur

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.

Winter vacations extended in schools of Punjab

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has extended the winter vacation in all government, private, and aided schools till January 8 due to extreme cold conditions.

School Education Minister today Harjot Singh Bains said all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. As per media reports, the schools would now open on January 9. Earlier, the winter vacation was from December 25 to January 1.

Winter vacations extended in schools of Patna

In Patna, all schools including government, and private till class 8 will now open on January 7, District Magistrate has informed.

Winter vacations extended in schools of Haryana

In Haryana as well, winter break in all schools has been extended till class 8. The schools will now reopen on January 9.

The weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

(With inputs from ANI)