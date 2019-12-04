WION hosts ambassadors and experts at the WION World Order – Talking Diplomacy event in Delhi

New Delhi: WION – the International English News Channel of Zee Media, is hosting an exclusive event WION World Order: Talking Diplomacy on December 5th. The event will see ambassadors, diplomats and strategic stakeholders discuss India's growing diplomatic might and the need to balance environment and economic growth.

‘WION World Order- Talking Diplomacy’ marks an important milestone in the roadmap towards creating a strong and credible track 2 forum on diplomacy. The event is a year-end culmination of the WION World Order Series for 2019, which is a platform for mutual dialogue on foreign policies to keep abreast of all the latest that is happening globally and understand the power dynamics, security issues, trade and business.

Shri. Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP will be the ‘guest of honour’ for the event which will be attended by an array of serving ambassadors and expert panelists. The event will be hosted and moderated by WION's Executive Editor, Palki Sharma.

The event will be aired live on WION, Wionews.com and its social media pages from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (IST) on December 5, 2019.