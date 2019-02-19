हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WION

WION hosts 'Unleashing the Power of South Asia' conclave, to give platform to countries to build regional co-operation

Through this conclave, 'WION - World is One' is bringing together thought leaders from around the world to find common ground to discuss issues and find a way forward for countries in the South Asian region.

WION hosts &#039;Unleashing the Power of South Asia&#039; conclave, to give platform to countries to build regional co-operation

WION is hosting 'Unleashing the Power of South Asia' conclave which will emerge as a platform for South Asian countries to build regional co-operation.

Through this conclave, 'WION - World is One' is bringing together thought leaders from around the world to find common ground to discuss issues and find a way forward for countries in the South Asian region.

The conclave will be held on February 20 in Dubai. It will be inaugurated by guest of honour, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates.

During the day-long conclave, leaders will dwell on subjects that matter to the emerging economies of South Asia. These include issues like 'Counter Terrorism - the Indian perspective in a multi-polar world', and 'Uprooting state-sponsored terrorism and how it is imperative for peace in South Asia'.

Former Indian Army chief General Bikram Singh will be in conversation with former Pakistani ambassador Husain Haqqani.

At the WION global summit, spiritual guru Sadhguru - one of the 50 most influential people in India - will talk about the need for economic co-operation among South Asian powers.

WION also brings together Namal Rajapaksa, a lawmaker from Sri Lanka, former Bangladesh minister and ruling Awami League member Hasan-ul-Haq Inu, and South Asia expert Michael Kugelman to deliberate on the future of South Asia.

Soft power plays a key role in building alliances and strategic partnerships. And sports and entertainment play an important part in realising this. “Is the face of media and entertainment changing?” will be one of the discussions at the conclave by a panel moderated by television host and international journalist Riz Khan.

And is the ICC Cricket World Cup headed back to South Asia? Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will share his thoughts on the dominance of Indian cricket.

Tune into WION on Wednesday, February 20, as decision makers from South Asia explore sustainable solutions for promoting peace and property in the region.

Tags:
WIONWION conclaveUnleashing the Power of South Asia conclave
Next
Story

Country doesn't need bullet train, soldiers need bulletproof jackets: Akhilesh Yadav

Must Watch

PT20M18S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, February 19, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close