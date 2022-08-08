NewsIndia
VENKAIAH NAIDU

‘Wit-liners, not one-liners’: PM Narendra Modi hails Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to vice president

In his farewell speech for Naidu in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and has set standards and a legacy that will continue to guide his successors. Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • PM Narendra Modi today hailed Venkaiah Naidu
  • The PM hailed his ‘Wit l and one-liners'
  • Rajya Sabha today bid farewell to vice president

Trending Photos

‘Wit-liners, not one-liners’: PM Narendra Modi hails Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to vice president

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed M Venkaiah Naidu's ''wit and one-liners'' as he praised his five-year term as vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman during which the "productivity of the House increased 70 per cent". In his emotional farewell speech for Naidu in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and has set standards and a legacy that will continue to guide his successors. Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

PM Modi said Naidu was of the opinion that ''disruptions of proceedings beyond a point were contempt of the House.''

He worked on the principle that 'let the government propose, let Opposition oppose, let the house dispose', PM Modi said. "One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House," PM Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of mother tongue.

On Naidu's famous ''one-liners'', the Prime Minister said "they are wit-liners". "There is both depth and substance in what Naidu says," he said.

 

 

PM Modi said he has worked with Naidu closely over the years. "I have also seen him take up different responsibilities and he performed each of them with great dedication." "As our vice president, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti," he said.

PM Modi said Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha Speaker and Prime Minister all born in independent India. "And each of them comes from very humble backgrounds."

The PM said that Naidu contributed to the increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha. "Around 70 per cent productivity of Rajya Sabha increased in your tenure and almost 177 Bills either passed or debate were held on them," said the Prime Minister.

Hailing Naidu in his turn, LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "You had advocated for a national policy for Upper Houses in all major states. You also spoke about consensus on Women Reservation Bill & other issues. I believe Govt will complete the incomplete you're leaving behind."

 

 

In 2017, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated M Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India`s 15th vice president. Born on July 1, 1949, the term of Naidu as Vice President ends on August 10, 2022. 

Live Tv

Venkaiah NaiduVenkaiah Naidu farewellNarendra ModiRajya SabhaBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan