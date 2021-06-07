With 1,00,636 new cases, 2427 deaths in 24 hours, India sees highest drop in daily COVID cases in 2 months

NEW DELHI: India on Monday witnessed the highest drop in the daily COVID-19 cases in the past two months. According to the Union Health Ministry data released this morning, India reported 1,00,636 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

During this period, the country also recorded 2427 deaths, the Health Ministry data showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India's active caseload has further declined to 14,01,609 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the eleventh successive days, according to the health ministry data. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,49,186 with 2427 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 25 successive days, as India witnessed 1,74,399 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,01,609 active cases across the country, while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,74,399 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that a total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested up to June 6, of which 15,87,589 samples were tested on Sunday. Nearly 23,27,86,482 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

States like Maharashtra had reported 12,557 new COVID cases on Sunday. The death toll increased by 233 to cross the one-lakh mark with 1,00,130 fatalities. In view of declining cases, Maharashtra recently announced a five-level unlock process, under which different areas of the state will have different degrees of restrictions.

On the other hand, Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, and 34 fatalities.

Several states and Union Territories have now begun easing the COVID-19 lockdown curbs which were imposed in mid-April when the deadly second COVID wave hit the country. Lockdown has also been extended in Haryana till 14 June, but several relaxations have been given.

