LIVE: 20 people killed in 3 West Bengal districts due to lightning

7 June 2021, 19:56 PM Lightning strikes Bengal, at least 20 people killed in 3 districts Breaking news: As many as 20 people from three districts in West Bengal were killed on Monday (June 7) after being struck by lightning. According to reports, nine people died in Hooghly and Murshidabad districts each and two in Paschim Midnapore district.

7 June 2021, 17:42 PM PM Narendra Modi cautions against rumours about vaccines, asks youngsters to raise awareness about benefits of vaccination

7 June 2021, 17:41 PM Relaxation in coronavirus curfew shouldn't make people think COVID-19 has ended; We must continue to follow COVID protocols to win this battle: PM Narendra Modi

7 June 2021, 17:39 PM Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines: PM Narendra Modi

7 June 2021, 17:38 PM 25 per cent of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both state and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:31 PM PM Modi announces free vaccination for all above 18, says 'govt to take charge of entire vaccination process Government of India will take charge of entire vaccination process. In the next two weeks, we will set up the mechanism. 75% of vaccine will be given to states free by Centre: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:29 PM Free COVID vaccine to all states No state government will need to spend anything on vaccines, announces PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:29 PM The union government will give vaccines to all the states free of cost from June 21, says PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:26 PM Research continuing on a nasal spray vaccine, which if successful can significantly boost India's vaccination drive: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:26 PM Central government took into account suggestions from CMs, leaders of various political parties to decide India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:26 PM Vaccine supply to increase significantly in India in coming days; Many more vaccines currently at various levels of development: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:14 PM PM Modi said that the government extended all possible assistance to the vaccine manufacturers. The government walked shoulder to shoulder with him at every level.



7 June 2021, 17:09 PM We made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world when country faced a massive shortge in April: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:08 PM We have built up medical infrastructure on a war footing: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:07 PM New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs. During the 2nd wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate: PM Modi

7 June 2021, 17:07 PM This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels: PM Narendra Modi

7 June 2021, 17:05 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation. He said, "Our fight with COVID-19 wave is on"

7 June 2021, 16:56 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make some anouncement on COVID-19 vaccine. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

7 June 2021, 16:55 PM India on Monday reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

7 June 2021, 16:48 PM The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced this through a tweet in which it said that PM Modi will speak at 5 PM. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June," the PMO tweeted.

7 June 2021, 16:48 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation shortly. The address is all set to begin at 5 PM on Monday amid a sharp decline in the new cases of coronavirus infection across the country.

7 June 2021, 14:58 PM Uttar Pradesh: Special pink booths start functioning today to vaccinate women in Lucknow #COVID19 | Special pink booths start functioning today to vaccinate women in Lucknow Pink booth has been started at two vaccination centres. We've set up a pink both in rural area of Mohanlalganj tehsil also: District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash pic.twitter.com/5DE51Zm6jE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 14:21 PM India: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring "optimum milieu" for medical professionals so that they can work without fear.

Underlining the need for curbing the purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and COVID-19 vaccination by certain people with vested interests, the IMA has appealed to the prime minister to resolve their long pending pleas.

7 June 2021, 14:20 PM New Delhi: Markets re-open on odd-even basis from today Delhi markets re-open on odd-even basis from today "Thermal screening of customers to be conducted at entry points to the market. Social distancing to be maintained. We're fully prepared," says DCP South-East RP Meena Visuals from Lajpat Nagar market pic.twitter.com/AvGjeBTrg5 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 14:19 PM India: The World Bank has approved a $500 million program to support the Government of India’s nationwide initiative to revitalize the MSME sector. (ANI)

7 June 2021, 13:46 PM Andhra Pradesh government extends statewide curfew till June 20. The state government announced that the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm and the government offices will be allowed to function from 8 am to 2pm.

7 June 2021, 13:43 PM New Delhi: The division bench of Delhi High Court issues notices on a batch of appeals incl Delhi Govt challenging single-judge order allowing private unaided recognised schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown lifted in the city. (ANI)

7 June 2021, 13:25 PM India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 5pm today Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 13:16 PM Madhya Pradesh: Junior resident doctors end their strike today which started on May 31 Madhya Pradesh | Junior resident doctors end their strike today which started on May 31 Their demands included an increase in stipend by 6% per year among others "Junior doctors have returned to work now. We'll give 17% hike in stipend to doctors," says state minister V. Sarang pic.twitter.com/6OP39zyjl1 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 12:42 PM Chennai: Tamil Nadu has extended COVID lockdown till June 14 with some relaxations; Standalone shops selling vegetables & fruits, grocery, meat & fish, roadside shops, flower shops can function between 6am-5pm. Chennai | Tamil Nadu has extended COVID lockdown till June 14 with some relaxations; Standalone shops selling vegetables & fruits, grocery, meat & fish, roadside shops, flower shops can function between 6am-5pm 11 districts exempted from relaxations due to high infection rate pic.twitter.com/FTEComLymK — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 12:22 PM New Delhi: "Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days & provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," Delhi CM added.

7 June 2021, 12:21 PM New Delhi: "We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated," said Delhi CM. We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/DY8xy72DH2 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 12:09 PM Gujarat has eased COVID19 restrictions from today. Gandhinagar | Gujarat has eased COVID19 restrictions from today All private and government offices are allowed to function with 100% staff "From today, the courts are also opening & all work will resume. We are happy about it. All must follow COVID norms," says a notary officer pic.twitter.com/XU3I1mBNHs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 11:36 AM India: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses the meeting of the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses the meeting of the Group of Ministers on the COVID19 situation in the country "As of today, we have 14,01,609 active cases in the country," he says pic.twitter.com/zxtRkeNDZ4 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 11:35 AM New Delhi: Supreme Court starts hearing suo motu case involving contagion of COVID-19 virus in children protection homes across the country and also the issue of rehabilitation of orphaned children.

7 June 2021, 11:34 AM Maharashtra: Gyms & salons in Pune re-opened today after the state government eased COVID19 restrictions in a phased manner.

7 June 2021, 11:04 AM Uttarakhand: A case against a Delhi-based firm namely S K Enterprises has been registered by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr H C Pant of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for allegedly providing defective and used medical equipment including surgical gloves and syringes, said Prabhat Kumar, SHO, Dharchula police station.

7 June 2021, 11:03 AM Uttar Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Uttar Pradesh by the third week of June. The weather department on Sunday (June 6) said that Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive normal rain, whereas, Eastern UP may get heavy showers.

7 June 2021, 11:03 AM India: Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear. Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear pic.twitter.com/tLK0OjhFzE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 11:02 AM Uttar Pradesh: COVID19 lockdown restrictions eased in Varanasi #COVID19 lockdown restrictions eased in Varanasi I have opened my shop after 40 days. Only 10-15% people are coming here, says tea seller Monu Yadav Today we got an opportunity to walk around & to have jalebi-kachori. We're following COVID appropriate behaviour, says a local pic.twitter.com/0zwXb9OGJh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 10:40 AM Kerala: Former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha requests Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Union Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, to vaccinate sportspersons. Former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha requests Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Union Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, to vaccinate sportspersons, their coaches, support staff & medical team, who will participate in forthcoming Nationals & other competitions, on priority pic.twitter.com/yBvGKyOAGS — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 10:29 AM New Delhi: Migrant workers return to the national capital as the unlocking process begins in Delhi from today. Migrant workers return to national capital as the unlocking process begins in Delhi, from today Visuals from Anand Vihar's ISBT and metro station #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bIWrvOlmVU — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 10:00 AM India: The price of petrol & diesel in Delhi is at Rs 93.31 per litre and Rs 86.22 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 101.52 & Rs 93.58 in Mumbai, Rs 96.71 & 90.92 in Chennai, Rs 95.28 & Rs 89.07 in Kolkata

7 June 2021, 09:30 AM India reports 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,89,09,975 Total discharges: 2,71,59,180 Death toll: 3,49,186 Active cases: 14,01,609 Total vaccination: 23,27,86,482

7 June 2021, 09:29 AM India: A total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for #COVID19 in the country, up to June 6 including 15,87,589 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

7 June 2021, 09:29 AM Mumbai: People queue up outside Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar bus depot as BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services resume for public today. Maharashtra | People queue up outside Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar bus depot as BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services resume for public today#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/40JthJkdwP — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

7 June 2021, 09:28 AM United States: Several lawmakers and governors have urged the Biden administration to ensure India receives Covid vaccines and medical aid, saying the crisis in the country is "devastating" and that the US has a responsibility to help its close allies fight the pandemic.

7 June 2021, 09:26 AM Pakistan: Two trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province on Monday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 others, according to officials. Sir Syed Express, headed from Lahore to Karachi, collided with the Millat Express after it derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi, Dawn news reported.

The major accident, in which bogies of the Millat Express train overturned, took place near Dharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh.