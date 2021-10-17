हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

With 14,146 new COVID-19 cases India logs lowest daily rise in nearly 8 months

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 1,95,846 with a fall of 5,786 cases in a day.

With 14,146 new COVID-19 cases India logs lowest daily rise in nearly 8 months
File photo

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections which is the lowest daily rise coronavirus cases since early March. The death toll touched 4,52,124 with 144 new fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined to 1,95,846 and comprises 0.57 per cent of the total infections which is less than 1% of total cases. In a day, the active caseload declined by 5,786.

 

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,09,35,381. Over 97.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

‘Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives’, says Google Doodle

Must Watch

PT15M9S

NCB Vs NCP: Why politics in the fight against drugs?