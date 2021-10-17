With 14,146 new COVID-19 cases India logs lowest daily rise in nearly 8 months

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections which is the lowest daily rise coronavirus cases since early March. The death toll touched 4,52,124 with 144 new fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined to 1,95,846 and comprises 0.57 per cent of the total infections which is less than 1% of total cases. In a day, the active caseload declined by 5,786.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,09,35,381. Over 97.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.