With 1,990 new infections, India records highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Despite a month of lockdown and several preventive measures taken by the Centre and the state government, India recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases with 1990 more cases and 49 deaths recorded in past 24 hours due to the deadly virus.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total cases due to COVID-19 reached 26,496 and the number of deaths rose to 824 in the country as of 8 AM on Sunday.

The ministry stated that the 26,496 cases include 19,868 active cases, 5,803 people cured/discharged and 824 deaths due to the disease.

Among all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 7,628; followed by Gujarat with 3,071 cases; Delhi with 2,625 cases; Rajasthan with 2,083 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 2,096 cases.

The highest number of fatalities has also been witnessed in Maharashtra with 323 cases, followed by Gujarat with 133 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 99 cases, Delhi with 54 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 31 cases.

On Saturday, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal stated that there are 307 green zones across the nation where no case of COVID-19 has been reported for the last 28 days or more. 297 districts are in orange zones, from where a relatively low number of cases have been reported.

Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan stated that the government has amended the Epidemic Diseases Act to protect healthcare service personnel and others rendering COVID services, so as to address this issue of stigma. But the bigger challenge is addressing the rejection arising from fear and lack of awareness of COVID-19 among the public. Resonating this view, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed being more sensitive in communicating, compassionate, and understanding that there is no need to panic.

As a huge relief to both shopkeepers and consumers alike, the central government on Friday night allowed the neighbourhood shops in residential areas to function, albeit with adherence to wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing norms.