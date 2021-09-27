हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

With 26,041 new COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload drops to lowest in 191 days

The country also witnessed 29,621 coronavirus recoveries and 276 deaths between Sunday and Monday morning.

With 26,041 new COVID-19 infections, India&#039;s active caseload drops to lowest in 191 days
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 26,041 new COVID-19 cases, 29,621 recoveries and 276 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday (September 27, 2021) morning. Out of the new infections and fatalities, 15,951 cases and 165 deaths were reported in just Kerala, which is still reeling under the second wave of coronavirus.

With this, the total number of cases has increased to 3,36,78,786, of which, 3,29,31,972 have recovered, while 4,47,194 have succumbed to the virus. India now has 2,99,620 active coronavirus cases, which, the health ministry said is the lowest in 191 days.

So far, 56.44 crore tests have been conducted across the country and the weekly and daily positivity rates stand at 1.94% and 2.24% respectively

On the other hand, more than 38.18 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative total to 86.01 crore.

 

