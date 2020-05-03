With 2,644 infections reported in last 24 hours, India sees highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India crossed 39,000 mark on Sunday (May 3, 2020) with 2644 cases and 83 deaths reported in last 24 hours. This is the highest spike in the number of cases reported in a day in India.

As per the Ministry of Health data the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stood at 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 12,000-mark with more than 500 deaths. As per the Ministry data, the cases in Maharashtra on Sunday morning was at 12296 including 2000 recovered cases and 521 deaths.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of cases followed by Delhi. The coronavirus cases in Gujarat surged to 5054 on Sunday and the death toll was at 262 whereas in the national capital the number of cases inched to 4122 with reports of 384 news cases and 3 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the classification of districts into red, green, and orange zones is being shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the States and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required. While States and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by MoHFW in the list of red or orange zones.