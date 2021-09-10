India logs slight dip in COVID-19 infections with 34,973 new cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Friday (September 10, 2021) recorded 34,973 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,31,74,954. The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 people succumbing to COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload at 3,90,646 accounts for 1.18% of the total tally. As many as 37,681 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours takign the total recoveries to 3,23,42,299 and the recovery rate is currently at 97.49%.

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report maximum number of infections daily. On Thursday, Kerala reported 26,200 new infections and 125 deaths. The state's test positivity rate has climbed to 16.69% after the state tested 1,56,957 samples in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate has been less than 3% for the last 77 days and the daily positivity rate at 1.96% has been less than 3% for last 11 days.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore. According to the Centre's data, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18% got both shots.

