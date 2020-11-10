हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

With 38,073 new COVID-19 cases, India coronavirus tally nears 86-lakh mark

The recovered cases in India crossed 79-lakh mark taking the recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, as per the Ministry of Health data.

With 38,073 new COVID-19 cases, India coronavirus tally nears 86-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India neared 86-lakh mark with 38,073 new infections reported in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 85,91,730.

The total number of cases include 79,59,406 recovered cases pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples tested on Monday. 

