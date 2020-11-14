With 44,684 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally nears 88 lakh-mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India neared 88-lakh mark on Saturday (November 14, 2020) with 44,684 new COVID-19 infections reported in a single day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stand at 87,73,479 which includes 4,80,719 active cases and 81,63,572 recovered or discharged cases.

The recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 cases to date. There are 84,082 active cases and 45,809 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi recorded a spike of 7,802 Covid-19 cases on Friday taking its infection tally to over 4,74,830, while 91 more fatalities pushed the national capital`s death toll to 7,423.

Live TV

The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 153 11 4304 22 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 20262 595 824189 2178 6847 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1392 48 14319 105 47 4 Assam 4389 410 204721 642 958 1 5 Bihar 5637 126 218313 719 1174 7 6 Chandigarh 1009 7 14381 84 246 2 7 Chhattisgarh 19221 840 187522 2370 2545 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 1 3259 4 2 9 Delhi 44329 1213 423078 6498 7423 91 10 Goa 1715 13 43388 167 658 2 11 Gujarat 12389 68 169936 1078 3791 6 12 Haryana 19413 546 174380 2115 2006 27 13 Himachal Pradesh 6739 574 21846 239 423 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5645 67 94375 551 1574 8 15 Jharkhand 3291 377 101569 661 921 4 16 Karnataka 28045 1444 818392 3443 11491 17 17 Kerala 77508 423 434730 6201 1822 26 18 Ladakh 989 18 6213 62 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 8876 204 170093 833 3076 11 20 Maharashtra 85045 538 1609607 4543 45809 127 21 Manipur 3068 47 18144 255 213 6 22 Meghalaya 1028 17 9455 87 98 23 Mizoram 573 5 2792 53 3 1 24 Nagaland 727 62 8859 83 52 2 25 Odisha 10264 498 295245 1504 1495 12 26 Puducherry 1073 2 34571 70 608 1 27 Punjab 5771 332 130406 388 4428 16 28 Rajasthan 17657 305 201770 1827 2044 12 29 Sikkim 293 29 4036 17 86 1 30 Tamil Nadu 17748 647 725258 2572 11454 14 31 Telengana 16404 690 238908 1736 1401 4 32 Tripura 1143 24 30414 100 362 2 33 Uttarakhand 4307 151 62302 312 1097 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 23095 146 477180 2005 7327 25 35 West Bengal 31501 684 385617 4468 7557 51 Total# 480719 3828 8163572 47992 129188 520

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 9,29,491 sample tests on Friday, taking the total tested samples to 12,40,31,230.

Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and surpassed 80 lakh on October 29.