With 44,684 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally nears 88 lakh-mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India neared 88-lakh mark on Saturday (November 14, 2020) with 44,684 new COVID-19 infections reported in a single day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stand at 87,73,479 which includes 4,80,719 active cases and 81,63,572 recovered or discharged cases.
The recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.
Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 cases to date. There are 84,082 active cases and 45,809 Covid-19 deaths.
Delhi recorded a spike of 7,802 Covid-19 cases on Friday taking its infection tally to over 4,74,830, while 91 more fatalities pushed the national capital`s death toll to 7,423.
The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|153
|11
|4304
|22
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20262
|595
|824189
|2178
|6847
|10
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1392
|48
|14319
|105
|47
|4
|Assam
|4389
|410
|204721
|642
|958
|1
|5
|Bihar
|5637
|126
|218313
|719
|1174
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|1009
|7
|14381
|84
|246
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19221
|840
|187522
|2370
|2545
|18
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|1
|3259
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|44329
|1213
|423078
|6498
|7423
|91
|10
|Goa
|1715
|13
|43388
|167
|658
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|12389
|68
|169936
|1078
|3791
|6
|12
|Haryana
|19413
|546
|174380
|2115
|2006
|27
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6739
|574
|21846
|239
|423
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5645
|67
|94375
|551
|1574
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|3291
|377
|101569
|661
|921
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|28045
|1444
|818392
|3443
|11491
|17
|17
|Kerala
|77508
|423
|434730
|6201
|1822
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|989
|18
|6213
|62
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8876
|204
|170093
|833
|3076
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|85045
|538
|1609607
|4543
|45809
|127
|21
|Manipur
|3068
|47
|18144
|255
|213
|6
|22
|Meghalaya
|1028
|17
|9455
|87
|98
|23
|Mizoram
|573
|5
|2792
|53
|3
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|727
|62
|8859
|83
|52
|2
|25
|Odisha
|10264
|498
|295245
|1504
|1495
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|1073
|2
|34571
|70
|608
|1
|27
|Punjab
|5771
|332
|130406
|388
|4428
|16
|28
|Rajasthan
|17657
|305
|201770
|1827
|2044
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|293
|29
|4036
|17
|86
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17748
|647
|725258
|2572
|11454
|14
|31
|Telengana
|16404
|690
|238908
|1736
|1401
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1143
|24
|30414
|100
|362
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4307
|151
|62302
|312
|1097
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23095
|146
|477180
|2005
|7327
|25
|35
|West Bengal
|31501
|684
|385617
|4468
|7557
|51
|Total#
|480719
|3828
|8163572
|47992
|129188
|520
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 9,29,491 sample tests on Friday, taking the total tested samples to 12,40,31,230.
Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and surpassed 80 lakh on October 29.