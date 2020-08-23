With 69,239 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally crosses 30-lakh mark

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday (August 23) breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in the last 24 hours.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|923
|48
|1853
|109
|32
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89389
|1586
|252638
|8593
|3189
|97
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|990
|6
|2228
|103
|5
|4
|Assam
|21593
|492
|67641
|2045
|234
|7
|5
|Bihar
|24168
|1195
|94858
|3306
|503
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1272
|100
|1471
|45
|33
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7495
|187
|12394
|372
|189
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|12
|1702
|50
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11594
|168
|144138
|1230
|4284
|14
|10
|Goa
|3631
|178
|10019
|479
|140
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14399
|222
|68243
|976
|2881
|14
|12
|Haryana
|8680
|549
|44013
|600
|597
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1525
|56
|3341
|107
|29
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6975
|2
|24398
|593
|608
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|9756
|229
|18507
|135
|308
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|82693
|389
|184568
|7626
|4615
|93
|17
|Kerala
|19601
|865
|36535
|1292
|218
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|720
|55
|1469
|20
|21
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11261
|333
|39399
|872
|1206
|21
|20
|Maharashtra
|169833
|4954
|480114
|9241
|21995
|297
|21
|Manipur
|1655
|113
|3455
|194
|22
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1035
|72
|769
|20
|7
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|11
|423
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1460
|77
|2166
|92
|9
|1
|25
|Odisha
|22861
|1037
|52277
|1773
|399
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3654
|137
|6307
|373
|151
|8
|27
|Punjab
|15305
|862
|24302
|409
|1036
|45
|28
|Rajasthan
|14176
|349
|54144
|1648
|944
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|507
|8
|871
|37
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53710
|297
|313280
|5603
|6420
|80
|31
|Telengana
|22908
|522
|80586
|1851
|755
|11
|32
|Tripura
|2448
|208
|6182
|121
|72
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4350
|135
|10021
|345
|195
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|48291
|506
|131295
|4638
|2867
|70
|35
|West Bengal
|27900
|96
|104959
|3088
|2737
|48
|Total#
|707668
|10338
|2280566
|57989
|56706
|912
Meanwhile, the Centre said that the sharp rise in recoveries and recovery rate is the key to India's success against COVID-19.
India is the worst-hit country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of virus.