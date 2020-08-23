With 69,239 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally crosses 30-lakh mark

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday (August 23) breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 923 48 1853 109 32 2 Andhra Pradesh 89389 1586 252638 8593 3189 97 3 Arunachal Pradesh 990 6 2228 103 5 4 Assam 21593 492 67641 2045 234 7 5 Bihar 24168 1195 94858 3306 503 5 6 Chandigarh 1272 100 1471 45 33 7 Chhattisgarh 7495 187 12394 372 189 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 12 1702 50 2 9 Delhi 11594 168 144138 1230 4284 14 10 Goa 3631 178 10019 479 140 5 11 Gujarat 14399 222 68243 976 2881 14 12 Haryana 8680 549 44013 600 597 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1525 56 3341 107 29 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6975 2 24398 593 608 15 15 Jharkhand 9756 229 18507 135 308 11 16 Karnataka 82693 389 184568 7626 4615 93 17 Kerala 19601 865 36535 1292 218 15 18 Ladakh 720 55 1469 20 21 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 11261 333 39399 872 1206 21 20 Maharashtra 169833 4954 480114 9241 21995 297 21 Manipur 1655 113 3455 194 22 2 22 Meghalaya 1035 72 769 20 7 1 23 Mizoram 494 11 423 3 0 24 Nagaland 1460 77 2166 92 9 1 25 Odisha 22861 1037 52277 1773 399 9 26 Puducherry 3654 137 6307 373 151 8 27 Punjab 15305 862 24302 409 1036 45 28 Rajasthan 14176 349 54144 1648 944 11 29 Sikkim 507 8 871 37 3 30 Tamil Nadu 53710 297 313280 5603 6420 80 31 Telengana 22908 522 80586 1851 755 11 32 Tripura 2448 208 6182 121 72 2 33 Uttarakhand 4350 135 10021 345 195 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 48291 506 131295 4638 2867 70 35 West Bengal 27900 96 104959 3088 2737 48 Total# 707668 10338 2280566 57989 56706 912

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the sharp rise in recoveries and recovery rate is the key to India's success against COVID-19.

India is the worst-hit country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of virus.