With 75,083 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in a single-day, India's tally crosses 55-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (September 22) reported 75,083 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 88,935. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|152
|5
|3469
|17
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|74518
|4318
|551821
|10502
|5410
|51
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1939
|25
|5643
|235
|13
|4
|Assam
|29609
|829
|129133
|1795
|578
|16
|5
|Bihar
|12539
|466
|156242
|1087
|870
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|2761
|60
|7411
|273
|126
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37927
|74
|49564
|1911
|690
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|220
|9
|2711
|18
|2
|9
|Delhi
|30941
|1156
|213304
|3672
|5014
|32
|10
|Goa
|5667
|114
|22726
|429
|360
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16305
|97
|104964
|1316
|3336
|17
|12
|Haryana
|21014
|397
|90884
|2187
|1177
|28
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4458
|14
|7853
|288
|127
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|21887
|145
|42115
|1158
|1024
|23
|15
|Jharkhand
|13504
|287
|58543
|1599
|626
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|95354
|2708
|423377
|9925
|8145
|122
|17
|Kerala
|39354
|130
|98724
|3022
|553
|18
|18
|Ladakh
|1047
|34
|2735
|44
|50
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22542
|242
|83618
|2244
|2007
|37
|20
|Maharashtra
|275017
|16613
|916348
|32007
|33015
|344
|21
|Manipur
|2113
|43
|6838
|71
|59
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2169
|58
|2527
|14
|37
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|680
|97
|1012
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1052
|132
|4477
|225
|15
|25
|Odisha
|34033
|529
|149379
|3704
|710
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|4659
|249
|18065
|509
|467
|5
|27
|Punjab
|21661
|617
|75409
|2811
|2860
|47
|28
|Rajasthan
|18245
|61
|97284
|1815
|1352
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|513
|44
|1986
|11
|29
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46495
|208
|491971
|5492
|8871
|60
|31
|Telengana
|29649
|13
|144073
|2143
|1052
|10
|32
|Tripura
|6700
|134
|15883
|419
|251
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|12075
|380
|29201
|1184
|501
|10
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|64164
|1790
|289594
|6320
|5135
|88
|35
|West Bengal
|24898
|92
|198983
|3011
|4421
|62
|Total#
|975861
|27438
|4497867
|101468
|88935
|1053
As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 6,53,25,779 COVID-19 samples were tested up to 21st September out of which 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday. India’s daily Covid-19 case tally dropped by nearly 20 per cent on Monday due to reduced number of testing on Sunday showing lower detection of infections.