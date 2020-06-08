With 9983 new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day jump; total tally crosses 2.50 lakh mark

New Delhi: India continues to see a rise in coronavirus infection as 9983 cases were reported on Monday (June 8, 2020) making it yet another highest single-day jump. The total tally in India crosses 2.50 lakh mark and the death toll stood at 7,135.

The worst-hit state Maharashtra surpassed China's COVID-19 tally with 85975 confirmed cases. The state saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak. In the last 24 hours, 3,007 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,420 COVID-19 cases. At least 91 people succumbed to death in the state, taking the toll to 3060.

Delhi continued to add over 1,300 cases even on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27,654. There were 16,229 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, second highest in India after Maharashtra.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1951 2682 75 4708 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 4 Assam 1946 615 4 2565 5 Bihar 2578 2480 30 5088 6 Chandigarh 36 273 5 314 7 Chhattisgarh 786 283 4 1073 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 18 2 0 20 9 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 10 Goa 235 65 0 300 11 Gujarat 5186 13635 1249 20070 12 Haryana 2286 2134 28 4448 13 Himachal Pradesh 184 224 5 413 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2830 1216 41 4087 15 Jharkhand 602 490 7 1099 16 Karnataka 3259 2132 61 5452 17 Kerala 1096 803 15 1914 18 Ladakh 52 50 1 103 19 Madhya Pradesh 2658 6331 412 9401 20 Maharashtra 43601 39314 3060 85975 21 Manipur 120 52 0 172 22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 23 Mizoram 33 1 0 34 24 Nagaland 110 8 0 118 25 Odisha 953 1894 9 2856 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 451 2106 51 2608 28 Rajasthan 2718 7641 240 10599 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 14399 16999 269 31667 31 Telengana 1747 1710 123 3580 32 Tripura 608 192 0 800 33 Uttarakhand 814 528 13 1355 34 Uttar Pradesh 4076 6185 275 10536 35 West Bengal 4488 3303 396 8187 Cases being reassigned to states 9189 9189 Total# 125381 124095 7135 256611

Meanwhile, the government has decided to reopen the country for business as it heads into the Unlock 1.0. Shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring those in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and Goa have already started to open places after remaining closed for nearly two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.