With 9983 new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day jump; total tally crosses 2.50 lakh mark

New Delhi: India continues to see a rise in coronavirus infection as 9983 cases were reported on Monday (June 8, 2020) making it yet another highest single-day jump. The total tally in India crosses 2.50 lakh mark and the death toll stood at 7,135.
The worst-hit state Maharashtra surpassed China's COVID-19 tally with 85975 confirmed cases. The state saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak. In the last 24 hours, 3,007 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,420 COVID-19 cases. At least 91 people succumbed to death in the state, taking the toll to 3060.
Delhi continued to add over 1,300 cases even on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27,654. There were 16,229 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, second highest in India after Maharashtra.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1951
|2682
|75
|4708
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|4
|Assam
|1946
|615
|4
|2565
|5
|Bihar
|2578
|2480
|30
|5088
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|273
|5
|314
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|786
|283
|4
|1073
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|18
|2
|0
|20
|9
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|10
|Goa
|235
|65
|0
|300
|11
|Gujarat
|5186
|13635
|1249
|20070
|12
|Haryana
|2286
|2134
|28
|4448
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|224
|5
|413
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2830
|1216
|41
|4087
|15
|Jharkhand
|602
|490
|7
|1099
|16
|Karnataka
|3259
|2132
|61
|5452
|17
|Kerala
|1096
|803
|15
|1914
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|50
|1
|103
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2658
|6331
|412
|9401
|20
|Maharashtra
|43601
|39314
|3060
|85975
|21
|Manipur
|120
|52
|0
|172
|22
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|33
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Nagaland
|110
|8
|0
|118
|25
|Odisha
|953
|1894
|9
|2856
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|451
|2106
|51
|2608
|28
|Rajasthan
|2718
|7641
|240
|10599
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14399
|16999
|269
|31667
|31
|Telengana
|1747
|1710
|123
|3580
|32
|Tripura
|608
|192
|0
|800
|33
|Uttarakhand
|814
|528
|13
|1355
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4076
|6185
|275
|10536
|35
|West Bengal
|4488
|3303
|396
|8187
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9189
|9189
|Total#
|125381
|124095
|7135
|256611
Meanwhile, the government has decided to reopen the country for business as it heads into the Unlock 1.0. Shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring those in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and Goa have already started to open places after remaining closed for nearly two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.