Coronavirus

India on Tuesday (June 7, 2020)  reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 9987 new COVID-19 cases India records highest single-day spike; total death toll at 7466

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (June 7, 2020)  reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. Tamil Nadu remains second with  33,229 cases and Delhi at third with 29,943 cases.

Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
2 Andhra Pradesh 2031 2745 75 4851
3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51
4 Assam 2107 665 4 2776
5 Bihar 2672 2499 31 5202
6 Chandigarh 39 273 5 317
7 Chhattisgarh 848 308 4 1160
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22
9 Delhi 17712 11357 874 29943
10 Goa 263 67 0 330
11 Gujarat 5309 13956 1280 20545
12 Haryana 2681 2134 39 4854
13 Himachal Pradesh 189 227 5 421
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2916 1324 45 4285
15 Jharkhand 730 519 7 1256
16 Karnataka 3177 2519 64 5760
17 Kerala 1175 814 16 2005
18 Ladakh 50 52 1 103
19 Madhya Pradesh 2688 6536 414 9638
20 Maharashtra 44384 40975 3169 88528
21 Manipur 214 58 0 272
22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36
23 Mizoram 41 1 0 42
24 Nagaland 115 8 0 123
25 Odisha 992 1993 9 2994
26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127
27 Punjab 482 2128 53 2663
28 Rajasthan 2513 8004 246 10763
29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7
30 Tamil Nadu 15416 17527 286 33229
31 Telengana 1803 1710 137 3650
32 Tripura 646 192 0 838
33 Uttarakhand 684 714 13 1411
34 Uttar Pradesh 4320 6344 283 10947
35 West Bengal 4743 3465 405 8613
  Cases being reassigned to states 8803     8803
  Total# 129917 129215 7466 266598

The recovery rate in India stands at 48.46 percent. In Maharashtra alone 40,975 patients have recovered so far.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

 

Coronaviruscoronavirus cases in IndiaCOVID-19coronavirus cases data
