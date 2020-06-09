With 9987 new COVID-19 cases India records highest single-day spike; total death toll at 7466

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (June 7, 2020) reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry data, the total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. Tamil Nadu remains second with 33,229 cases and Delhi at third with 29,943 cases.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2031
|2745
|75
|4851
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|4
|Assam
|2107
|665
|4
|2776
|5
|Bihar
|2672
|2499
|31
|5202
|6
|Chandigarh
|39
|273
|5
|317
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|848
|308
|4
|1160
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|20
|2
|0
|22
|9
|Delhi
|17712
|11357
|874
|29943
|10
|Goa
|263
|67
|0
|330
|11
|Gujarat
|5309
|13956
|1280
|20545
|12
|Haryana
|2681
|2134
|39
|4854
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|189
|227
|5
|421
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2916
|1324
|45
|4285
|15
|Jharkhand
|730
|519
|7
|1256
|16
|Karnataka
|3177
|2519
|64
|5760
|17
|Kerala
|1175
|814
|16
|2005
|18
|Ladakh
|50
|52
|1
|103
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2688
|6536
|414
|9638
|20
|Maharashtra
|44384
|40975
|3169
|88528
|21
|Manipur
|214
|58
|0
|272
|22
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|41
|1
|0
|42
|24
|Nagaland
|115
|8
|0
|123
|25
|Odisha
|992
|1993
|9
|2994
|26
|Puducherry
|75
|52
|0
|127
|27
|Punjab
|482
|2128
|53
|2663
|28
|Rajasthan
|2513
|8004
|246
|10763
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|15416
|17527
|286
|33229
|31
|Telengana
|1803
|1710
|137
|3650
|32
|Tripura
|646
|192
|0
|838
|33
|Uttarakhand
|684
|714
|13
|1411
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4320
|6344
|283
|10947
|35
|West Bengal
|4743
|3465
|405
|8613
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8803
|8803
|Total#
|129917
|129215
|7466
|266598
The recovery rate in India stands at 48.46 percent. In Maharashtra alone 40,975 patients have recovered so far.
India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.