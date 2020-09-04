With a single-day jump of 83,341 coronavirus cases, India's tally cross 39-lakh mark

New Delhi: India reported single day spike of 83,341 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its tally to 3.94 million as per the Ministry of Health data. India is Asia`s worst-hit country and stands at the third most affected country globally.

The ministry said 1,096 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 68,472. The total tally includes 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country to 77.15 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 per cent in the country. The positivity rate stands at 7.12 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country as on September 3, including 11,69,765 on Thursday.