With aim of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Modi govt to hold 5-day-long 'Bharat Parv' on Republic Day

The event is being organised since 2016 in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. 

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government will hold the 4th edition of 'Bharat Parv' from 26 to 31 January 2019 to promote the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other central Ministries. The five-day event is a part of Republic Day Celebrations.

The event is being organised since 2016 in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The tradition has continued with the objective to generate a patriotic fervour, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country and to ensure wider participation of the general public.

The highlights of the event this year is the display of Republic Day Parade tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (Static as well as dynamic), a Multi-Cuisine Food Court, Crafts Mela, and Photo Exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).  

The event will also include IRCTC’ promotions on special tourist trains, ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ Consumer Awareness campaign, a Gandhi Gram in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi', the exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. In addition to these, the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will be conducting daily Cultural Performances from different regions of the country.

Bharat Parv will be open for public from 12 Noon to 10 PM every day, from 26 to 31 January. The entry will be free. However, identity proof is to be carried for entry to the event.

