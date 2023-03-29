topStoriesenglish2588907
With Bengal Panchayat Polls In Focus, Mamata Banerjee To Start Two-Day Dharna Against Centre

The protest by TMC members of Parliament (MPs) will take place near the Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises.

Mar 29, 2023

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs will hold a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday coinciding with the demonstration by party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, party leaders said on Tuesday. Banerjee will begin a two-day dharna against the Centre's 'non-disbursal' of funds to West Bengal. She will sit on a dharna in front of B R Ambedkar statue at Esplanade in Kolkata.

On the same day, her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee will address a rally against the "anti-people" policy of the Centre and its stepmotherly attitude towards the West Bengal government.

The protest by TMC members of Parliament (MPs) will take place near the Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Party leaders said the stir is to "save" democracy, federalism, Constitution and the Parliament.

