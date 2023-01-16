With Braize get safety, purity & hygiene combined with luxury in every sip of water

The hype that alkaline water has created is immense, however, there is no doubt that the health benefits it possesses are great. It is said to have a higher pH level than that of plain tap water, thus, proponents claim it can neutralize the acid in the bloodstream. It is also beneficial in preventing various diseases. Amidst all this, the global alkaline water electrolysis market is projected to grow from $116.05 million in 2021 to $180.03 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Owing to the same growth and contributing to it, the alkaline water brand Braize has been creating a stride in the industry.

The main focus of Braize is establishing a healthy lifestyle, therefore, they provide goodness in every single drop of water. The packaged water that they offer is all-natural and pure. Three types of water: Tamara, Aurum, and Chlorophyll, were brought by them to the industry. Their goal is to provide premium products to consumer so they can take advantage of all that nature has to offer. Their water is beneficial in numerous ways, including enhancing immune systems, which is especially required right now keeping the post-pandemic health deterioration in mind. The team makes all effort to present products that are packaged in the most hygienic settings and have the highest level of purity.

Each of the Braize waters is encompassed with essential components that are nothing but advantageous for the consumer. One of their products is Aurum, which is water infused with gold. The traditional medical system has given gold an important status due to the health benefits it has. From being utilised for various respiratory issues to helping one maintain a healthy heart to even assisting one during pregnancies to rejuvenate skin and providing a calming effect on the body, gold has it all. So to help one reap the benefits of gold, Braize introduced people to Aurum.

The other highlighted product in their list is Braize Chlorophyll, which is India’s first green water. The list of benefits that chlorophyll provides for the body is extensive, and Braize has made sure to include the best of it in its alkaline water to provide the best quality. The water is full of nutrients that help oxygenate and purify the body, clear the skin, enhance red blood cells, increase energy, aid in digestion, lower the risk of cancer, stimulate the immune system, support cellular regeneration, has vitamin A, C, and D, and much more.

As a part of its mission to build prosperous communities and provide better lifestyles, Braize only produces tried-and-true goods. They have established a setting for assisting consumers and helping resolve their health issues using gold, green, and copper water. Their goal is to become the greatest and most reputable brand in the water industry in India. Currently, they have a presence in 15 different countries internationally. They anticipate working on long-term projects with well-known hoteliers in the near future.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)