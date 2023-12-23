With Eye On 350-Plus Lok Sabha Seats, PM Narendra Modi Clears 'Caste' Strategy For 2024 Polls

With the opposition parties working to finalize seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the BJP is keeping a close eye on all these developments and has started its preparations for the elections as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP office bearers yesterday in Delhi and shared the party's strategy for the 2024 polls. PM Modi told the BJP leaders that work should be done keeping in mind youth, poor, women and farmers.

According to reports, PM Modi asked all the leaders to work in mission mode. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde put forward the first topic in the meeting: that work has to be done at the booth level to increase 10% votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on this, the Prime Minister said that if our schemes reach the poor, youth, farmers and women in the right way, it will help us.

The BJP which won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls has set a target of winning more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If BJP alone achieves the target of 350 plus seats then together with NDA allies, its seat tally in the upcoming general elections will reach around 400.

The BJP is also making special preparations for 160 seats where the saffron party failed to make an impact. These 160 Lok Sabha seats include Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli, Akhilesh Yadav's family stronghold Mainpuri, and Sharad Pawar's family stronghold Baramati, besides those seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and South India.